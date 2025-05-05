Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Acquires 74,208 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1,232.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,208 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in RTX were worth $9,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in RTX by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 65,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in RTX by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,859,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,910,000 after acquiring an additional 375,781 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in RTX by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 288,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,396,000 after buying an additional 17,608 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of RTX by 370.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $130.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.81. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $99.07 and a 52 week high of $136.17. The stock has a market cap of $174.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.06.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,008.40. This represents a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

