Simon’s Cat (CAT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.70 Million

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 5th. One Simon’s Cat token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Simon’s Cat has a total market capitalization of $41.74 million and $6.70 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Simon’s Cat has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Simon's Cat Token Profile

Simon’s Cat’s genesis date was August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 8,099,783,444,379 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,749,783,444,379 tokens. Simon’s Cat’s official website is www.simons.cat. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme.

Simon's Cat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 8,099,783,444,378.65413479 with 6,749,783,444,378.65413479 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.0000063 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $6,577,716.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simons.cat/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simon’s Cat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simon’s Cat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simon’s Cat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

