Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL decreased its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,103 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SON. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,594,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,746,000 after buying an additional 10,661 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 191,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,351,000 after buying an additional 127,184 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 577.1% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 65,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 55,402 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $44.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.44 and its 200 day moving average is $48.13. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $39.46 and a 12-month high of $61.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 2.60%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.66%.

Insider Transactions at Sonoco Products

In related news, CEO R. Howard Coker purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.10 per share, for a total transaction of $922,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,237,026.50. This trade represents a 4.33 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. purchased 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.34 per share, for a total transaction of $220,861.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,643.60. This trade represents a 22.75 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 50,721 shares of company stock worth $2,206,646 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

