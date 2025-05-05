Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,608,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583,597 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $505,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,738 shares in the company, valued at $902,359.92. This trade represents a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 target price on Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SYY

Sysco Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $70.74 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $82.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.06). Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.96%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.