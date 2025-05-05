Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYYFree Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in Sysco by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Clark & Stuart Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $7,613,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 804,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,500,000 after purchasing an additional 516,585 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $3,668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $70.74 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $67.12 and a 12 month high of $82.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.27.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.96%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 target price on Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,359.92. The trade was a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

