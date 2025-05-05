Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 88,407.3% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 8,113,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104,301 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Diageo by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 242,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,846,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in Diageo by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

DEO opened at $113.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $100.72 and a fifty-two week high of $144.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 46.42%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DEO. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

