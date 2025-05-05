Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 325 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 925.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $772,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,582,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,035,000 after purchasing an additional 232,237 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $788,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of JEF opened at $49.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.29. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $82.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 price target on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

