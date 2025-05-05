Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stake Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,411 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $6,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLM. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 54,277.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 918,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $474,370,000 after buying an additional 916,743 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 76.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,628,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $876,648,000 after acquiring an additional 704,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $306,863,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,678,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,441,663,000 after purchasing an additional 506,705 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,374,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. Stephens cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $701.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $640.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $563.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.23.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $536.61 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.95 and a 12-month high of $633.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $485.33 and its 200-day moving average is $530.06.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 18.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, SVP Michael J. Petro purchased 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $454.37 per share, for a total transaction of $249,903.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,514.45. This represents a 6.52 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,425. This represents a 27.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

