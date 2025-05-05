Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 92.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,252 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.15% of Cabot worth $7,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,835,000 after purchasing an additional 103,380 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 942,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,039,000 after buying an additional 53,090 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 845,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,181,000 after acquiring an additional 55,905 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cabot by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 794,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,544,000 after acquiring an additional 87,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cabot by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 761,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,521,000 after purchasing an additional 135,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $77.89 on Monday. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $73.63 and a one year high of $117.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 10.60%. On average, analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CBT shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cabot from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cabot from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Cabot from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

View Our Latest Report on CBT

Cabot Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.