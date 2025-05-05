Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 187,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,631 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $92.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.54. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $116.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACGL

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,742,093. This represents a 7.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.