Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 91.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 244,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,521,034 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $22,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1,007.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walmart from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.58.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $2,823,571.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,558,247 shares in the company, valued at $344,972,046.65. The trade was a 0.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.99, for a total transaction of $166,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 423,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,049,852.03. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,657 shares of company stock valued at $12,230,529 over the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $98.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.47. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.39 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $789.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $180.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.83 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.