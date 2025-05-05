Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $13.21 Million in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 210,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,214,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.06% of TPG as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPG. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in TPG during the 4th quarter worth about $16,458,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of TPG by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPG by 351.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 119,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 93,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of TPG by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 534,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,587,000 after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG Stock Performance

NASDAQ TPG opened at $47.54 on Monday. TPG Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.52 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TPG Increases Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. TPG had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.67%. Analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TPG’s payout ratio is -481.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Bradford Berenson sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $125,550.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 290,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,553,683.64. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TPG shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on TPG from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of TPG from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of TPG from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of TPG from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on TPG from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPG has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.54.

TPG Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

