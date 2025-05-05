Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $13.69 Million Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 91.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896,397 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $13,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Snowflake by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total transaction of $52,087.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,408,968.75. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $48,963,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 292,610 shares in the company, valued at $47,756,878.10. This represents a 50.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,560 shares of company stock worth $59,253,850 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Snowflake to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.28.

Snowflake Stock Up 1.4 %

Snowflake stock opened at $167.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $194.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.49. The company has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

See Also

