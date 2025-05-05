Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 383,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,164,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.16% of Aptiv as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,289,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $864,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,104 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,775,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $470,247,000 after purchasing an additional 126,882 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,146,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $371,767,000 after buying an additional 1,408,433 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,882,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $234,799,000 after buying an additional 223,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,854,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,117,000 after acquiring an additional 468,069 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $954,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,023.50. This represents a 10.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE:APTV opened at $58.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.91.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Aptiv from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APTV

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.