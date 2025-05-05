Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Trims Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 74.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608,019 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $18,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVO. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 5.6 %

NYSE:NVO opened at $69.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.7874 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 49.54%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

