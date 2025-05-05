Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $1.73 Million in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000. Vail Resorts makes up 0.6% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 246.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $227.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $152.00 target price on Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.60.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of MTN opened at $140.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.85 and a fifty-two week high of $206.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.43.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $160.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,960. This trade represents a 6.68 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

