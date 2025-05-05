Brave Warrior Advisors LLC Has $486.38 Million Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,147,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 451,557 shares during the quarter. TD SYNNEX makes up approximately 12.1% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $486,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,199,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,364,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,251 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,012,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,707,000 after buying an additional 813,634 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,715,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,235,000 after purchasing an additional 547,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth $47,094,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNX opened at $114.59 on Monday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $92.23 and a 12 month high of $145.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.28.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.07). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $14.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.97%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNX. StockNews.com downgraded TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Cfra decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.22.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.08, for a total value of $193,400.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,891.44. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Miriam Anne Murphy sold 3,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,130. The trade was a 16.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,001 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

