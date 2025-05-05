Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $839,000 in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,595,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 11,664 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,498,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $357,264,000 after buying an additional 264,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Hsbc Global Res raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $163.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.50.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $3,669,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,497.52. The trade was a 49.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TE Connectivity stock opened at $150.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.05. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $116.30 and a one year high of $159.98. The company has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

