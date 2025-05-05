Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Buys 96,788 Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,651 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,788 shares during the period. Grupo Financiero Galicia makes up 0.1% of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of Grupo Financiero Galicia worth $15,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 267.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 67,312 shares during the period. SMART Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at about $686,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $58.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.60. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $74.00.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

