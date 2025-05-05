Brave Warrior Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,774,390 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,462 shares during the quarter. Lennar accounts for 6.0% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC owned about 0.67% of Lennar worth $241,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEN. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Lennar by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,250,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,696,000 after purchasing an additional 397,492 shares during the period. One Wealth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 203,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,770,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Trading Up 1.8 %

Lennar stock opened at $110.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $98.42 and a 12 month high of $187.61. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEN. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Lennar from $141.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.07.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

