EPR Properties (EPR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect EPR Properties to post earnings of $1.16 per share and revenue of $155.46 million for the quarter. EPR Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.940-5.140 EPS.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.25 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 28.87%. On average, analysts expect EPR Properties to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $49.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.42. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $39.87 and a 52-week high of $54.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 221.25%.

In related news, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $129,975.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,299 shares in the company, valued at $795,395.01. This represents a 14.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 3,900 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $210,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,828.32. The trade was a 32.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,520 shares of company stock valued at $502,581 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

