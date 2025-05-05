Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Trimmed by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,018 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 16,581 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 12,336 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,470 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Comcast stock opened at $34.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.76. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

