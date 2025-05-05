Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 239 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $253.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $308.70.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $351,364.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,819.50. The trade was a 25.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.03, for a total transaction of $248,810.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,219.71. This represents a 45.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,923 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $350.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.11.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

