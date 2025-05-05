Banque Transatlantique SA Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 327,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Wernau Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.72.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $84.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.40. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.41%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

