Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth $39,986,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at $39,434,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 469,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,136,000 after purchasing an additional 286,962 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 553.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,549,000 after buying an additional 160,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at $9,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 12,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $810,543.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,432,151 shares in the company, valued at $898,073,615.86. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian E. Sandoval sold 1,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $99,646.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,039 shares in the company, valued at $858,748.54. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SMG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:SMG opened at $54.49 on Monday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $45.61 and a 52-week high of $93.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -113.52 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.03.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.03. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 528.00%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Stories

