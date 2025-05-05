Banque Transatlantique SA Invests $89,000 in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 662 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 408.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,025,301 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,408,721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481,232 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $228,714,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 32,837.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,348,131 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $180,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,038 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,855 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $551,625,000 after acquiring an additional 867,673 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Illumina by 245.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,182,454 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $158,011,000 after acquiring an additional 840,423 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $77.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.70 and a 12 month high of $156.66.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $100.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Illumina from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.55.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

