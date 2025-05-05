521 Shares in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Acquired by Banque Transatlantique SA

Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,655,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,939,000 after buying an additional 2,150,913 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,325,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,786,000 after acquiring an additional 18,750 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,228,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,716,000 after purchasing an additional 717,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,238,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,832,000 after purchasing an additional 205,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 540.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,147,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,962 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FMX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $109.00 to $97.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Itau BBA Securities raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.95.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

FMX opened at $101.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.20 and a 200-day moving average of $92.59. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $81.08 and a 52-week high of $123.09.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.628 per share. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

