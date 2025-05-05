Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes $1.46 Million Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in InterDigital by 504.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 14,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital Price Performance

IDCC opened at $210.97 on Monday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $231.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.40 and a 200-day moving average of $193.17.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.93%.

In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.08, for a total value of $152,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 71,606 shares in the company, valued at $15,615,836.48. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Brezski sold 9,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $2,066,446.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,070,861.55. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,938,660 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

InterDigital Profile

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.