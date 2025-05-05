Banque Transatlantique SA Takes $76,000 Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $202.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $177.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.25.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $135.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.14 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 25.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $71,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,877,766. This trade represents a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust bought 607,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.39 per share, for a total transaction of $67,694,487.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 621,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,257,178.06. This trade represents a 4,331.92 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

