Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 463,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the period. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $3,246,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 527,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,196,000 after purchasing an additional 37,299 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,222,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3,162.9% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,776,000 after buying an additional 162,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.14.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $76.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Gregory Repas sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $223,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at $184,497.72. This represents a 54.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $4,090,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 247,437 shares in the company, valued at $20,242,820.97. This trade represents a 16.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,842 shares of company stock worth $6,478,332 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

