Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,297 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Strategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Strategy by 855.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Strategy by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategy

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.33, for a total value of $1,132,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,690.10. This represents a 38.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,055. This trade represents a 48.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,000 and have sold 37,798 shares valued at $12,535,866. Insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Strategy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Strategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Strategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Strategy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.33.

Strategy Price Performance

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $394.37 on Monday. Strategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $102.40 and a 1 year high of $543.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $101.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.01 and a beta of 3.79.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($16.47). The firm had revenue of $111.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.66 million. Strategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share.

Strategy Profile

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

