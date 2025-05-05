Banque Transatlantique SA Takes Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $81,280,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 353.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,395,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,356,000 after buying an additional 1,867,137 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $51,061,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Five9 by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,783,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,496,000 after purchasing an additional 601,348 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Five9 news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $448,759.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,396,515.28. The trade was a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andy Dignan sold 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $94,373.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 194,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,453,299.23. This trade represents a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,346. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Five9 from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Five9 Price Performance

FIVN opened at $24.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.91. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $58.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $279.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

