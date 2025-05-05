Banque Transatlantique SA Purchases Shares of 475 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 475 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $145.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $130.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $101.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.84.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $54.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.63 and its 200-day moving average is $97.04. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.29. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $564.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.