Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes $1.20 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at $682,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,361,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,082,000 after purchasing an additional 192,748 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,974.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,493.68. This represents a 27.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $594,902.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,390.44. This trade represents a 36.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $114.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.56. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $98.77 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.36.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -179.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SJM. UBS Group started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.50.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

