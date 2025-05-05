Banque Transatlantique SA Acquires New Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HES. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hess by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,930,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,787,000 after purchasing an additional 927,093 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 1,381,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $183,697,000 after purchasing an additional 837,662 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Hess by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 11,438,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,521,499,000 after buying an additional 698,866 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in Hess by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 927,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,344,000 after buying an additional 466,518 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Hess by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 594,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,064,000 after buying an additional 384,595 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $27,877,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,384,679 shares in the company, valued at $379,879,364.70. This trade represents a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Hess from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.46.

Read Our Latest Report on HES

Hess Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $132.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.61. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $123.79 and a 52-week high of $161.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.76.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hess had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 26.32%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.66%.

Hess Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.