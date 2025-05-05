Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 161,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 364.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 389,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 305,316 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 4th quarter valued at $39,940,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 4th quarter valued at $734,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 25,444 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 10,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $112,071.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,059,326 shares in the company, valued at $32,551,228.64. This represents a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amanda Cavaleri sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $103,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,103.33. This trade represents a 8.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,836 shares of company stock valued at $335,945. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CleanSpark from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of CleanSpark to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Read Our Latest Report on CleanSpark

CleanSpark Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ CLSK opened at $8.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.10 and a beta of 4.36. CleanSpark, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $20.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.40.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. Research analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CleanSpark

(Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.