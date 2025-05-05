Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $1.80 Million in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KD. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Kyndryl from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.
Kyndryl Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of KD opened at $33.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.67. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 60.24, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.
Insider Transactions at Kyndryl
In related news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 55,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $2,374,456.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,374.37. The trade was a 55.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Edward Sebold sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $1,177,825.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 132,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,594.94. This trade represents a 17.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Kyndryl
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
