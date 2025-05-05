Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 338,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,489,000 after acquiring an additional 13,501 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 112,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 19,936 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 800,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,831,000 after purchasing an additional 81,700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 411.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 10,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $104.64 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $73.04 and a 1 year high of $121.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.69 and a 200 day moving average of $93.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Activity

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.32). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $149.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 3,203 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $296,661.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,167.40. The trade was a 14.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $216,075.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,581,655.32. The trade was a 3.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.22.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

