Bayesian Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 212.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ALGN. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Align Technology from $280.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Leerink Partners upgraded Align Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.25.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $179.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.74 and a twelve month high of $291.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.91.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $979.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

