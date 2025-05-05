Bellevue Group AG Purchases New Stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 736,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,241,000 after purchasing an additional 381,319 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 361,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after buying an additional 139,596 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 653,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,481,000 after acquiring an additional 114,900 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $4,966,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $4,742,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $44,037.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,444.20. This represents a 1.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Scott Golden sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $42,114.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,059.15. This represents a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,755 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $49.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.52. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $28.72 and a one year high of $58.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.04.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $76.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.92.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

