Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Shares Bought by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 289.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,332 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its stake in Rubrik by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 72,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rubrik by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,444 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Rubrik by 1,329.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 18,180 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Rubrik during the fourth quarter worth $11,462,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Rubrik by 434.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 335,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,911,000 after purchasing an additional 272,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

RBRK stock opened at $73.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.32. Rubrik, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.54.

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Rubrik’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RBRK. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Rubrik from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rubrik from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Rubrik from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

In other news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $124,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 614,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,135,919.94. This represents a 0.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lightspeed Management Company, sold 13,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $832,154.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,498.58. This represents a 38.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 506,634 shares of company stock worth $33,523,839.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

