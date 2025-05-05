Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 282.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CP. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,929,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,602,000 after acquiring an additional 81,111 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,096,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $501,219,000 after purchasing an additional 537,418 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 10.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,742,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,806,000 after buying an additional 257,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,768,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $750,046,000 after buying an additional 381,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 277.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CP stock opened at $74.94 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $87.72. The company has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.23.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1644 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 17.93%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.71.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

