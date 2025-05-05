Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $1.23 Million in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Upstart by 300.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,061,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,357,000 after acquiring an additional 796,252 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth $43,697,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Upstart by 886.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,695,000 after buying an additional 637,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at $25,158,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Upstart by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,793,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,843,000 after buying an additional 369,640 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $50.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 2.39. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $96.43.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 20.20%. Research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Upstart from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.54.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 16,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $1,269,851.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,353,333.74. This represents a 5.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 794 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $62,741.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,254.70. This trade represents a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,395 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,828 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

