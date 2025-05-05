Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 268 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Booking by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $896,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in Booking by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Booking from $5,005.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Booking from $5,100.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,960.00 to $5,557.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,262.41.

Booking stock opened at $5,202.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,337.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4,652.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,824.98.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $20.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.89%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

