10,000 Shares in Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) Purchased by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OCS. abrdn plc raised its position in Oculis by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,009,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,150,000 after purchasing an additional 188,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oculis by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Oculis during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OCS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Oculis from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Oculis from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCS opened at $18.87 on Monday. Oculis Holding AG has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $823.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.29.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.28). Oculis had a negative net margin of 8,043.28% and a negative return on equity of 71.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oculis Holding AG will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

