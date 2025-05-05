Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $572,000 Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in GATX by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in GATX by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in GATX in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

In related news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $786,384.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,578.19. This trade represents a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total transaction of $48,895.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,006.06. This represents a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

GATX Trading Up 2.8 %

GATX stock opened at $149.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 2.77. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $127.00 and a 52 week high of $168.89.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.06. GATX had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on GATX shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on GATX from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

