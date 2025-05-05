Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $425,000 Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,163,580,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $852,732,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $377,169,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2,043.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,598,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $207,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,935 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Medtronic by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,445,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $84.74 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $96.25. The company has a market capitalization of $108.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.65 and a 200 day moving average of $87.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MDT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.14.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

