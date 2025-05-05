Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes Position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 64,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corebridge Financial by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corebridge Financial stock opened at $30.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.98. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $35.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.15.

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.04). Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 11.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Corebridge Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRBG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Corebridge Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.15.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

