Bellevue Group AG Purchases 17,300 Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS)

Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) by 224.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,813.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 176.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 14,280 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance

NewAmsterdam Pharma stock opened at $20.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.25. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $27.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

NewAmsterdam Pharma ( NASDAQ:NAMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $3,055,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,550. The trade was a 90.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James N. Topper bought 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.49 per share, with a total value of $25,526.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,013,569 shares in the company, valued at $67,775,166.81. This represents a 0.04 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

