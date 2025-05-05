Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Fortis by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 161,482 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Fortis by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 347,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,442,000 after buying an additional 153,416 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Fortis by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,443,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,878,000 after buying an additional 1,316,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keyvantage Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fortis in the fourth quarter worth about $957,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Fortis Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $48.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.50. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.15 and a 52-week high of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.17.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Fortis had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4324 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.03%.

Fortis Profile

(Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.